Gas prices drop as Thanksgiving travelers get a break

Gas prices in Wisconsin dropped this week, just in time for peak Thanksgiving travel.

The average price dropped 24 cents to $3.32 a gallon, down from $3.56 a week ago, according to AAA. A month ago, the average price was $3.64 a gallon.

In Madison, the average price Tuesday was $3.40 a gallon, down 22 cents from a week ago.

But there were several reports of gas for $3.19 a gallon on Gas Buddy, a price-tracking website, including Kwik Trip stores on Schroeder Road and Mineral Point Road and the Woodman’s on Gammon Road and Milwaukee Street.

“Gas prices could ultimately fall 20-30 cents per gallon,” AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins said in AAA’s weekly Gas Price Update. “The downturn is being driven by strong refinery output, which led to a big gain in gasoline supplies.”

Thanksgiving is traditionally a major driving holiday as millions of Americans strap themselves in for long journeys to dine with out-of-town family members.

The national average per-gallon price for regular unleaded was $3.64 on Tuesday.

The highest recorded average price for a gallon of gas this year was $4.92 on June 12.

