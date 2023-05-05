CALEDONIA — The former Kmart building in Caledonia that’s been vacant for almost four years is set to have a new occupant.

While it has not yet been fully approved by the village, Fairmont Venture Partners is in the process of purchasing the building located at 5141 Douglas Ave. Kmart closed there in December 2019.

An indoor automotive showroom is planned for the building, to support the business entity, Gateway Classic Cars. The business is not to have any outdoor display of vehicles or equipment and no vehicle repair or service.

Gateway Classic Cars, founded in February 1999, has 21 locations in 15 states and brands itself as the largest classic car sales company in the United States. It currently has a location at 9949 58th Place, Suite 400, in Kenosha, but is listed by the business as its “Milwaukee” location.

Sal Akbani, president and CEO of Gateway, said that's because online customers would recognize a big city like Milwaukee before they recognize Kenosha.

Gateway Classic Cars buys, sells, consigns and auctions classics and exotics across the country.

The company plans to move its Kenosha showroom housing 150 classic vehicles to Caledonia, which will be a boom for the local economy, according to Akbani. He said he hopes the business can move in by September.

The Kenosha showroom opened in 2016, and attracts visitors and enthusiasts from a 200-mile radius, but the company decided to not renew its lease this year in order to instead own its own building and have more space.

All business operations at the Caledonia location will occur indoors. Most sales occur online and customers come to pick up their product.

On the last Saturday of the month, Gateway hosts an event called Caffeine and Chrome that brings several hundred weekend visitors to the location.

“As a local attraction, we hope to bring increased business to the local market,” Akbani wrote in a letter to the village.

“The proposed use is not like other used car sale businesses in the area,” wrote Caledonia Development Director Peter Wagner in a Planning Commission report.

‘An exciting time’

The lot size is 10.17 acres. Gateway Classic Cars is to utilize about half the building. The other half will be marketed for other commercial retail purposes, according to the Planning Commission report.

Gateway is planned to allocate 40,000 square feet for vehicle display while leasing the remaining 47,000 square foot space to businesses that complement the local market.

Gateway is additionally discussing with local developers ways to utilize the parking outlots for further business development in the area, the letter said.

"It’s going to bring a lot of business to the community," Akbani said. "Hopefully it fulfils our needs, and the other side: other retailers that are looking for space."

Traffic is expected to be minimally impacted in the area.

The Planning Commission recommended at its April 24 meeting the Village Board approve a conditional use allowing the operation of the business. The Village Board has yet to discuss the topic for final approval, but it meets Tuesday.

“That’s an exciting, exciting time for the village,” said Village Administrator Kathy Kasper when speaking about the Planning Commission’s recommendation for approval.

Recently elected Village Trustee Anthony Hammes said he supports the idea of Gateway Classic Cars occupying the space; part of his campaign for office was finding a new business to take the former Kmart over.

“It is a big store and I want to make sure we’re putting it to good use,” he said.

He said he thinks a lot of people will enjoy the business. He's going to work his tail off to try and get something on the other side, he said.

He added he wants more shopping in the area and is working with the Racine County Economic Development Corp. to answer questions and promote development.

“I want them to see Caledonia is a priority in our county, and move forward from there,” he said. “I’m hoping Walmart, Target or Meir could come in and build shopping here for us. I think it’s going to bring a lot of people to the community … I’m hoping to see Caledonia get everything we need as residents here, and I will continue to push for that as one board member.”