Gazeleys mark 20 years of owning Bluffside Tavern, built in 1868

With the Gazeleys’ purchase of the business, Joan closed the cleaning business that she had started a few years before. Before opening that business, she had worked at First Federal Savings & Loan in La Crosse for 15 years.

Joan is a La Crosse native. Mike grew up in Port Edwards, Wis., and came to La Crosse in 1977 to attend the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse. “I just loved La Crosse,” Mike said.

“We get a lot of neighborhood people,” Mike said of the tavern’s clientele. “We also get some college kids who are looking for an alternative to the downtown bars. We get good people, and the people are what always makes a bar, especially a neighborhood bar.

“We also get a lot of tourists,” Mike added. “We get a lot of people who have heard of the Bluffside because it’s been here so long. It’s one of the iconic bars in La Crosse, and we’re the oldest bar in La Crosse.”

The Bluffside Tavern has 14 beers on tap, as well as bottles and cans of beer. It also offers wine and distilled spirits.

Its food menu consists of frozen Mama K’s Pizzas made in La Crosse, along with peanuts, popcorn and chips.

Mike and Joan Gazeley have seen some changes in what sells at the tavern, in their two decades of operating it.