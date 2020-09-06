Gelato cafe and artisan bakery to open Saturday in downtown Viroqua

Petrozzini plans to eventually add to the menu gelato cakes made with gelato and sponge cake, and gelato pops, which she said are like Popsicles but made with gelato.

The cafe will use locally sourced ingredients, such as Organic Valley dairy products, as much as possible, Petrozzini said.

Petrozzini, whose family moved to Viroqua from the Chicago area about six years ago, said her family has always enjoyed finding gelato cafes during their travels.

“I lived in Italy for a year when I was a teenager, and that’s where I first discovered my love of gelato over ice cream,” she said. Stopping at gelato shops while traveling “is something fun we can do together.”

Petrozzini said she was interested in opening a gelato cafe because Viroqua didn’t have one, she loves spending time with her children, and the cafe will be a place for people to go to.

The cafe’s hours will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday; and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Sunday. “We’ll adjust them after we’ve been open a little bit,” Petrozzini said.

She is glad to have the bakery as a tenant in her building.