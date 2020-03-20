GM, Ford could shift production to make ventilators during coronavirus crisis

WASHINGTON - Detroit automakers are talking to the Trump administration about potentially shifting production to make breathing ventilators, with demand expected to outstrip capacity at hospitals because of the coronavirus.

On Thursday, Ford Motor Co. confirmed for the Free Press that it has been in "preliminary discussions" with the U.S. and British governments about making medical equipment if necessary.

It comes as Detroit's automakers are announcing a shutdown of U.S. plants in an attempt to slow the spread of coronavirus, also known as COVID-19.

"As America's largest producer of vehicles and top employer of autoworkers, Ford stands ready to help the administration in any way we can, including the possibility of producing ventilators and other equipment," the company said in a prepared statement. "It's vital that we all pull together to help the country weather this crisis and come out the other side stronger than ever."

Meanwhile, General Motors Chairman and CEO Mary Barra has also apparently spoken to advisers to President Donald Trump about the possibility of shifting resources to make ventilators, an especially important tool in treating the virus since it strikes the victims' respiratory system.