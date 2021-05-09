Great River Roadhouse has new owners as it celebrates 25 years in business

“COVID was just starting to come into the news a little bit” when he and Moats began talking to the Knapeks about buying the restaurant, Petzel said. “It was probably a week or two later, in the middle of March (2020) when the (restaurant) shutdowns came.”

Petzel and Moats decided to buy the restaurant, figuring they could weather the pandemic.

While the Great River Roadhouse offers both inside and outside dining, take-out sales still account for more than one-third of the restaurant’s sales.

Face masks are voluntary at the restaurant. “We accommodate people,” Petzel said. “If someone wants us to bring food out to their car, and process payment over the phone, we’re more than happy to do that.”

Petzel said sales so far have exceeded his expectations. And he predicted this will be a better year than 2020 was. “Obviously, vaccinations are up,” he said. “And people want to get out.”

Petzel said buying the Great River Roadhouse seemed like a good idea partly because it has a long history of success. “You don’t make it 25 years in the restaurant business without doing some things right,” he said. “It doesn’t happen by accident.”