Groups to gauge local business climate through survey

The La Crosse Area Development Corporation, the La Crosse Area Chamber of Commerce, The 7 Rivers Alliance, Downtown Mainstreet Inc. and Explore La Crosse are working together to gauge the current local business climate.

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the world’s economy in ways never anticipated, and the Coulee Region was no exception. As vaccines continue to be administered and the world’s economies start to bounce back, our local business support system, which include the not-for-profits hosting the survey and local governments, are interested in gathering data to better understand the current situation of our business, large and small.

Common indicators will include:

1. Employment rate comparisons: pre-COVID vs. current

2. Impacts of global economic conditions/travel bans

3. Anticipated sales growth

4. New product/market destinations

5. Supporting infrastructure

The groups are making this survey open to all La Crosse County businesses to allow for well-represented data. It will be shared with municipal leaders to give better indications to where future assistance could have the largest impact.