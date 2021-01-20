Gundersen buys part of former CenturyLink building in downtown La Crosse

Gundersen Health System has purchased part of the former CenturyLink regional headquarters building at 333 N. Front St. in downtown La Crosse from The Weber Group, Gundersen CEO Dr. Scott Rathgaber and The Weber Group Chairman Don Weber said Tuesday.
Weber also said he hopes about 750 people will be working in the building within three to five years.
Gundersen purchased part of the building, including three floors, in December. Weber acquired the seven-floor building from CenturyLink in December 2019 for $11 million. County records show that Gundersen bought its part of the building for about $5.55 million.
The building served as CenturyTel’s Midwest Region headquarters when it opened in 2001. CenturyTel later changed its name to CenturyLink — which in turn changed its name to Lumen Technologies this past September.
CenturyTel had about 535 employees working in the building when it was dedicated in 2001, according to Tribune files. But it hasn’t served as a regional headquarters since 2011, and the number of employees working there fell sharply before Weber acquired the building.
“Lumen is leasing one floor and has approximately 150 employees assigned to the building,” Lumen spokesman Mark Molzen said Tuesday.
Rathgaber said that Gundersen and Weber officials have talked for more than a year about possibly partnering in the former CenturyLink building.
“We believe there are opportunities to move some of our (Gundersen) staff over there,” Rathgaber said. “Space is always an issue (for Gundersen in La Crosse) because we keep growing.” Becoming part owner of the building “was just too good an opportunity to pass up,” he said.
Rathgaber had no prediction on how many, or when, Gundersen employees might move into the former CenturyLink building. “We’ll do in-depth planning,” he said. And if Gundersen owns more space than it ends up using for its own employees, that could be rented to other businesses.
“There has been an ongoing interest in working with Gundersen as we share the value of creating positive impact, not only for our own organizations, but for our families and our communities,” Weber said. “This opportunity is a positive investment into the community, building businesses and creating job growth. Future plans on space utilization are still in development.”
Weber said one of his businesses, Weber Health Logistics, already occupies part of one floor in the former CenturyLink building and soon will occupy the entire floor.
Weber said he plans to have some of his other businesses occupy space in the building, but also would lease space to other companies “if the right opportunity comes together and it’s for another great business and an opportunity to create jobs.”
Rathgaber said Tuesday that “Investments that provide opportunities for future local business expansion and benefit the community are core ideals for The Weber Group and Gundersen Health System. Our approach and vision are very similar: Leave this place better than we found it (The Weber Group). We will enhance the health and well-being of our communities, while enriching every life we touch, including patients, families and staff. (Gundersen).”
Rathgaber also said, “There is much to discuss, plan and finalize for the former CenturyLink building. More will be shared as these plans develop. In the meantime, we share excitement for this chance to work together to expand investment in downtown La Crosse for continued economic growth in our city and in our region.”