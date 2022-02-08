Harley-Davidson's fourth-quarter earnings top analysts' expectations

MILWAUKEE — Harley-Davidson Inc. on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $21.6 million, of 14 cents per share, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Milwaukee-based motorcycle maker's results topped Wall Street expectations, as the average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 41 cents per share.

The motorcycle maker posted revenue of $1.02 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $816 million, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $643.2 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $650 million, or $4.19 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.54 billion.

