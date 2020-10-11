Hidden Springs Creamery still winning sheep’s milk cheese awards after 15 years

WESTBY, Wis. — Fifteen years after she started the business with her husband’s help, Brenda Jensen and her Hidden Springs Creamery have won more than 100 awards in national and international competitions for the creamery’s sheep’s milk cheeses.
The creamery is on the 76-acre farm between Westby and Cashton where Brenda and her husband Dean have lived since 2001. They had 50 sheep on the farm that first year, a number that has grown to more than 750.
Sales of Hidden Springs Creamery’s sheep milk cheeses have grown over the years, but Brenda said the coronavirus pandemic’s impact on restaurants has cut into sales of the creamery’s cheeses to restaurants this year.
The creamery produces several thousand pounds of cheese each year, Brenda said, and they’re found in cheese shops, food co-ops, various specialty food stores and restaurants around the nation. The creamery sells most of its cheeses to distributors.
In this area, the cheeses are available at the People’s Food Co-op in La Crosse and at the Viroqua Food Co-op. “They were our first two customers,” Brenda said of the La Crosse and Viroqua co-ops.
Hidden Springs Creamery, which does not have its own retail store, makes several varieties of sheep’s milk cheeses. The biggest seller is Driftless, which in turn is available in six flavors.
Brenda has three full-time employees. One helps her make cheese in the creamery, and the other two help her and Dean raise the sheep.
Dean is a mental health counselor and owns the Hidden Springs Clinic mental health practice, which is based at the couple’s farm.
Support Local Journalism
He grew up in Beloit, Wis., and Brenda was raised on a hobby farm near Beloit.
The Jensen’s began raising sheep while they were living near Richland Center. “We had maybe 10 sheep,” Brenda said. “We wanted to learn how to raise sheep, and found that it was super easy.” Their first sheep were bred for meat.
The Jensens decided to start milking after moving to their farm near Westby in 2001. Their Amish neighbors helped them milk their 50 dairy sheep, as Brenda was commuting to and from a job in Lancaster, Wis. They sold the milk, which went to yogurt and cheese makers in New York.
The Jensens decided they needed to get more value from the milk. Brenda took a three-day cheese-making class in January 2005 and discovered she enjoyed it. She used her vacation that spring to take more classes and apprenticed at the Westby Cooperative Creamery to earn her license. She took her first batch of cheese to the La Crosse farmers market, where it sold. In June, she quit her job to be a full-time cheese maker.
The creamery built its current facility in 2006.
The Jensens’ flock is a mix of high-producing East Friesian and Lacunes dairy sheep, which eat grass, hay and feed in the summer months and hay and feed in the winter months. Their milk is thicker than cow’s milk and is higher in protein and calcium.
“I think it’s the sheep, and the help we have,” Brenda said, explaining why the creamery has won more than 100 awards in national and international competitions. “We want to make the best cheese we can by having the healthiest sheep we can, and getting the best milk.”
After 15 years in the sheep’s milk cheese business, Brenda still enjoys what she does.
“It’s a wonderful lifestyle, although it’s a lot of work,” she said. “So you’ve got to like the work. But raising and milking that animal, and then making something out of that milk, is very rewarding.”
Brenda also enjoys the smell of the milk. “Sheep milk is a little sweeter milk,” she said. “When it warms, it just smells so good. I love knowing that the milk comes from those sheep.”
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.