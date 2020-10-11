Hidden Springs Creamery still winning sheep’s milk cheese awards after 15 years

Brenda has three full-time employees. One helps her make cheese in the creamery, and the other two help her and Dean raise the sheep.

Dean is a mental health counselor and owns the Hidden Springs Clinic mental health practice, which is based at the couple’s farm.

He grew up in Beloit, Wis., and Brenda was raised on a hobby farm near Beloit.

The Jensen’s began raising sheep while they were living near Richland Center. “We had maybe 10 sheep,” Brenda said. “We wanted to learn how to raise sheep, and found that it was super easy.” Their first sheep were bred for meat.

The Jensens decided to start milking after moving to their farm near Westby in 2001. Their Amish neighbors helped them milk their 50 dairy sheep, as Brenda was commuting to and from a job in Lancaster, Wis. They sold the milk, which went to yogurt and cheese makers in New York.

The Jensens decided they needed to get more value from the milk. Brenda took a three-day cheese-making class in January 2005 and discovered she enjoyed it. She used her vacation that spring to take more classes and apprenticed at the Westby Cooperative Creamery to earn her license. She took her first batch of cheese to the La Crosse farmers market, where it sold. In June, she quit her job to be a full-time cheese maker.