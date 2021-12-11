High demand, low supply: Cream cheese latest victim of supply chain shortages

Before the pandemic, one Downtown Madison bagel shop owner would order around 350-400 pounds of cream cheese a week — a popular spread that's in even higher demand for consumers during the holiday season.

Now, as supply chain shortages continue to pervade in the city and around the U.S., Gotham Bagels owner Joseph Gaglio said he orders up to 1,000 pounds of cream cheese per week — and from a shifting roster of suppliers. Gaglio said he used to spend $500 per order.

That figure has jumped to $1,000.

Cream cheese — a beloved product among Wisconsinites — is a commodity that's extra vulnerable to current supply chain issues, said Mark Stephenson, who is the director of policy analysis for the UW-Madison college of agriculture, as well as for the Center for Dairy Profitability located in Downtown.

What compounds the problem is how this time of year is already a busy one for bakeries selling specialty desserts like cakes, and for businesses that procure cream cheese.

And Stephenson, an expert in agricultural economics, said while the cream cheese hiccup is "short-lived in nature," it stems from having only a few large manufacturers of the food — like Green Bay's Schreiber Foods, which supplies businesses across the U.S. with various cheese products.

Another significant manufacturer includes the Kraft Heinz Company, with its corporate headquarters in Chicago as well as factories in Wisconsin and across the nation. Kraft spokesperson Kathy Krenger told Bloomberg Thursday that at-home cream cheese consumption is up 18% compared to 2019, and foodservice demand was up 75% in November.

There is also a shortage of truck drivers available to get product from supplier to seller, Stephenson said, and shippers transporting dairy products need an extra license to pick up milk from farms.

"It's not just a matter of having the license," Stephenson said. "You also have to be trained in taking the temperature of the (cream cheese) samples. Those are long and hard hours. It's not an attractive job for a lot of folks."

Adding more to the issue is the continued scarcity of plastic and cardboard packaging, which is needed for an item like cream cheese because it's made fresh — and from several dairy ingredients like starch and butter fat.

And when bakeries and restaurants hear the news of product deficiencies, they order in bulk, he said.

At Daisy Café and Cupcakery on Madison's East Side, flocking to grocery stores for cream cheese over normal distributors has become a common practice, said general manager Kelly Knocke.

The grocery store runs have become more frequent in recent weeks, she said, as delivery trucks continue to come up short. Trips take anywhere from 40 minutes to an hour, Knocke said, which is time that would normally be spent prepping for a day of hungry customers.

The café uses cream cheese for not only its cupcakes and other desserts, but also for its egg sandwich. And like Gotham Bagels, Knocke said ordering in bulk has also become a solution.

But large-scale Schreiber Foods also has faced its share of cream cheese supply issues.

"For the past year or so, overall cream cheese consumption seems to be up," said Andrew Tobisch, Schreiber Foods director of communications. "Every single cream cheese producer is working to keep up with that demand. But I would say that we are doing better than many in working through those challenges."

The manufacturer additionally shut down for a few days in October after a cybersecurity attack compromised the company's distribution centers and plants, but Tobisch said that hasn't had a major impact on shortages.

For Gotham Bagels, Gaglio said the cream cheese supply chain shortage adds to the flurry of trials the shop has endured the last few years.

Gotham Bagels closed in March 2020, and to this day only offers pickup and delivery orders. The business also boarded up its windows a few times during Downtown racial justice demonstrations in 2020.

In 2019, the shop faced its own cybersecurity attack, which resulted in needing a new computer. Hackers had demanded $500 from the shop in exchange for a business document, but Gaglio refused.

That meant Gotham Bagel staff had to rewrite all the recipes and documents the trashed computer stored, Gaglio said.

But "we are here for survival," Gaglio said of continuing to navigate the shortages and the health crisis.

