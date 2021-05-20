High inflation? A generation of investors has never felt it

The difficulty is that the last time very high, long-lasting inflation was a serious threat for the economy was before many of today's professional money managers were born. To have had experience in such a market, they need to remember the 1970s and early 1980s, when inflation remained stubbornly above 10%.

“Certainly, having gone through that, it’s helpful,” said Rich Weiss, a 61-year-old senior portfolio manager at American Century Investments. He started in the industry in 1984, when inflation was finally on the decline, but he remembers how painful the earlier years had been while he was in graduate school.

“Anybody, if they want, can go back to the numbers and see what happens when inflation becomes ingrained, embedded in the fabric of the economy and the markets,” he said. “But it’s different if you live through it.”

The numbers show that the high-inflation era was painfully bumpy for stocks, giving some credence to the worries that are shaking Wall Street now. The S&P 500 tumbled 29.7% in 1974 as inflation shot up to 12.1%. But big gains were interspersed through the period as well, such as a 31.5% surge in 1975.

Brian Jacobsen, a senior investment strategist at Wells Fargo Asset Management, was born a year after that, in 1976.