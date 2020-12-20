Holiday season brings spike in sales of chocolates at Ranison Ice Cream and Candy

Once again, owner Dave Edwards is busy making hand-dipped chocolates this holiday season at Ranison Ice Cream and Candy at 706 S. 16th St., on the South Side of La Crosse.
But the store’s total candy and ice cream sales for the year will be down slightly from the previous year because of people staying home as a coronavirus precaution, he acknowledged. “I’m hoping with the (COVID-19) vaccine coming out, that by mid-summer (of 2021) we can get back to some normalcy,” Edwards said.
The coronavirus pandemic’s main impact on Ranison’s was early last spring, he said. “It was more in the beginning, when places were shutting down,” Edwards said. “For about three weeks starting in March, we only did curbside (sales) with half-gallons” of ice cream and candy, he said.
“We had tremendous support from the community buying half-gallons,” Edwards said.
“Once summer kicked in, things went pretty well,” he added.
The business is seasonal, with ice cream leading the way in the summer months and candy in the winter months. Christmas is the store’s busiest holiday because of people ordering chocolates and other candy, followed by Easter and then Valentine’s Day.
Dave and his wife, Kim Edwards, bought the ice cream and candy business in 1998 from Bruce and Bev Ranis.
The building originally was a grocery store. Bob and Helen McVey opened the Super Ice Cream store there in 1933. Bruce Ranis bought the business from them in 1959 and in the early 1970s renamed it Ranison Ice Cream, a play on words that referred to him and his father, Walter, who was a teacher at Logan High School.
Dave Edwards works there full time. Kim helps run the business, but also works as a literacy specialist at the nearby La Crosse School District Hogan Administrative Center. Two of their four children work at the store, which also has several employees.
Support Local Journalism
Dave Edwards makes all of the candy and ice cream himself. “I like to make it in a certain way,” he explained. “I’m kind of picky with that.”
Edwards makes about 3,000 pounds of candy per year.
In the summer, he makes about 600 gallons of ice cream per week. That slows to about 200 gallons a week in the winter months.
Besides what is sold at the La Crosse store, Edwards wholesales Ranison ice cream to a few area retail establishments, such as the Wisconsin Cranberry Discovery Center in Warrens and Cozy Coffee in Holmen.
He makes about 75 flavors of ice cream during the course of a year. “We keep 28 flavors out at a time” in the store, he said. “We’re always adding new flavors.” The two newest are apple strudel, made with apples and cinnamon; and Frozen Fire, made with cinnamon, coffee, chocolate, cayenne pepper and chili powder. “It’s cool to the mouth and then kind of gives you that burn in the throat,” Edwards said of Frozen Fire.
“At this time of year we’re doing eggnog, peppermint stick, mint, pumpkin and cinnamon” as seasonal ice cream flavors, he said.
Vanilla is still the store’s best-selling ice cream flavor because it can be used to do so many things, such as making shakes, malts, sundaes and root beer floats.
Blue moon, birthday cake, cotton candy and chocolate chip cookie dough are some of the store’s most popular flavors with children, while adults like such flavors as maple nut, butter pecan, grape nut and butter brickle.
Edwards sells a large variety of its own hand-dipped chocolates, and also has been adding to its selection of nostalgic candies, such as Pop Rocks, Slo Pokes and Lemonheads.
Ranison can seat about 16 people at its outdoor tables and chairs during the warmer months. The building isn’t large enough to have inside seating.
The ice cream and candy store requires employees and customers to wear face masks as a covonavirus precaution. “We’ve had a really good response” to that requirement from customers, Edwards said.
“We had tremendous support from the community buying half-gallons. Once summer kicked in, things went pretty well.”
Dave Edwards, co-owner
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.