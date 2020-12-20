Holiday season brings spike in sales of chocolates at Ranison Ice Cream and Candy

RANISON ICE CREAM AND CANDY

WHAT: A store that makes and sells its own ice cream and candy.

WHERE: 706 S. 16th St. in La Crosse.

WHO: Dave and Kim Edwards of La Crosse have owned the business since 1998, when they bought it from Bruce and Bev Ranis.

HOURS: Winter hours are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week.

MORE INFO: Call 608-782-1987 or visit www.ranisons.com or the store’s Facebook page.