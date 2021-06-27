Hot dogs and ice cream are highlights at the new Beanie’s Diner in Westby

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The new diner’s tables, chairs and some of its equipment and decor came from a 1960s-era diner in Michigan.

Beanie’s Diner offers several varieties of hot dogs. The most popular ones so far include the Chicago Dog, which is served on a poppyseed bun with mustard, sweet relish, onions, pickle spear, tomatoes, sport peppers and celery salt; and the Super Dave, a hot dog that is topped with chili, cheese and Fritos.

The diner also has an extensive menu of breakfast items (such as omelets, pancakes and a Beanie’s Weenies Scramble consisting of scrambled eggs with hot dogs and cheese, served with hash browns and toast) that are available all day.

The diner also serves other sandwiches, such as hamburgers, The Historic Trempealeau Hotel’s Walnut Burger, a spicy black bean burger and grilled cheese. And it has several side dishes, such as potato tots and French fries that are cooked with an air fryer, cottage cheese, fruit cup and macaroni and cheese.

Beanie’s Diner has 16 employees, Misty Bean said, adding that she’s looking to hire more cooks.

“A lot of people have pitched in at some point,” she said, including Dave Bean’s mother, Donna Bean, who was busy serving up ice cream cones when a reporter visited.