House moderates offered deal to ease Biden budget standoff

The new strategy comes after a turbulent late night at the Capitol and signals the power even a handful of voices can have in setting policy and agenda in the narrowly divide chamber, where Pelosi has few votes to spare. What was supposed to be a quick session as lawmakers returned to work for a few days in August devolved into dramatic display of differences the moderates and progressive lawmakers over the best way to tackle Biden's big rebuilding agenda.

Pelosi had implored Democrats during a private caucus Monday not to bog down and miss this chance to deliver on the promises Biden and the party have made to Americans.

“Right now, we have an opportunity to pass something so substantial for our country, so transformative we haven’t seen anything like it,” Pelosi said, according to a person who requested anonymity to disclose the private comments.

With Republicans fully opposed to the president’s big plans, the Democratic leaders were trying to engineer a way out of a potentially devastating standoff between the party’s moderate and progressive wings that risks Biden’s agenda.

Inserting his own wedge into the politics of the situation, Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said Tuesday on Fox News that he was rooting for the House moderates.