How do we bounce back from COVID-19? Business survey gauges impact

As we work to recover, our organizations are gathering information about the impacts COVID-19 had on our businesses and workers. We have developed a short survey to better understand pre- and post-COVID employment numbers, impacts from global trade and travel bans, anticipated sales growth, new product development and market destinations.

This survey takes about five minutes to complete is available now at the link below. Your answers will be confidential and only an aggregate of the data will be shared to help our organizations and the Coulee Region better understand where to direct recovery action and resources.

Please click the link and let us know how you are dealing with COVID-19 and getting back to business. The Chamber, LADCO, 7 Rivers, DMI and Explore La Crosse are interested in hearing from our business community. We ask that surveys be completed by June 4 and we will share the results soon after that.

A link to the survey can be found at www.ladcolax.com — at the “Business Climate Survey” tab at the top of the homepage. For questions or additional information, please contact Sam Bachmeier, economic development coordinator with the La Crosse Area Development Corporation at sam@ladcolax.com.

Tim Kabat, executive director, LADCO Neal Zygarlicke, CEO, La Crosse Area Chamber of Commerce Chris Hardie, CEO, The 7 Rivers’ Alliance Terry Bauer, executive director, DMI AJ Frels, executive director, Explore La Crosse CEO

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0