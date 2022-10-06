 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
How will OPEC+ cuts affect oil prices, inflation?

GasBuddy's Head of Petroleum Analysis Patrick De Haan says gas prices have already started to "creep up as a result" of the OPEC+ decision to slash oil production.

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Major oil-producing countries led by Saudi Arabia and Russia have decided to slash the amount of oil they deliver to the global economy.

And the law of supply and demand suggests that can only mean one thing: higher prices are on the way for crude, and for the diesel fuel, gasoline and heating oil that are produced from oil.

The decision by the OPEC+ alliance to cut 2 million barrels a day starting next month comes as the Western allies are trying to cap the oil money flowing into Moscow's war chest after it invaded Ukraine.

