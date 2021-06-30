Hundreds of deaths could be linked to Northwest heat wave

A worker stands near a lift, Tuesday, June 29, 2021, as he works on a future Sound Transit light rail station near Federal Way, Wash., south of Seattle. The unprecedented Northwest U.S. heat wave that slammed Seattle and other cities moved inland Tuesday after consecutive days of record high temperatures far exceeding 100 degrees (37.7 degrees Celcius).
With the temperature well over 100 degrees, Spokane, Wash., firefighter Sean Condon, left and Lt. Gabe Mills, assigned to the Alternative Response Unit of of Station 1, check on the welfare of a man in Mission Park in Spokane, Wash., Tuesday, June 29, 2021. The special fire unit, which responds to low priority calls, has been kept busy during this week's heatwave.
U.S. Postal Service letter carrier Alexis Chumney takes a long drink in front of a Wedgwood convenience store as temperatures pass a hundred degrees, Monday, June 28, 2021 in Seattle. Chumney, 28, is working a longer day than usual after some of her colleagues didn't make it into work during the record heat.
A person uses an umbrella for shade from the sun while walking near Pike Place Market, Tuesday, June 29, 2021, in Seattle. The unprecedented Northwest U.S. heat wave that slammed Seattle and Portland, Oregon, moved inland Tuesday — prompting an electrical utility in Spokane, Washington, to resume rolling blackouts amid heavy power demand.
"We just needed to take a break," says Robert Peluso of Blanchard, as he and his dog Bailey cool off in the creek at Rathdrum's City Park on Tues. June 29, 2021, in Rathdrum, Idaho. He's training Bailey to be a service dog for PAWS For Veterans. PAWS provides funding for service dogs to military veterans suffering from PTSD. Robert has been in the Army for 22 years.
Cora Richardson, 7, cools off in the Rotary Fountain at Riverfront Park on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, in downtown Spokane, Wash. Richardson, who visited the fountain with her father, Edwin Richardson, and her mother, Alexandra Richardson, noted that the water was the perfect temperature. According to the National Weather Service, Spokane experienced the hottest day on record Tuesday as as temperatures reached 109 degrees, breaking a previous high of 108 degrees set on Aug. 4, 1964.
People try to beat the heat at a beach in Chestermere, Alta., Tuesday, June 29, 2021. Environment Canada warns the torrid heat wave that has settled over much of Western Canada won't lift for days.
Young people try to beat the heat in an irrigation canal in Chestermere, Alta., Tuesday, June 29, 2021. Environment Canada warns the torrid heat wave that has settled over much of Western Canada won't lift for days.
Kayakers and boaters ply the waters of Elliott Bay with the Seattle skyline behind during a heat wave hitting the Pacific Northwest, Sunday, June 27, 2021. The day before set a record high for the day with more record highs expected today and Monday.
A person works near a window on a multi-unit building being constructed Tuesday, June 29, 2021, in Federal Way, Wash., south of Seattle. The unprecedented Northwest U.S. heat wave that slammed Seattle and other cities moved inland Tuesday after consecutive days of record high temperatures far exceeding 100 degrees (37.7 degrees Celcius).
People try to beat the heat at a beach in Chestermere, Alta., Tuesday, June 29, 2021. Environment Canada warns the torrid heat wave that has settled over much of Western Canada won't lift for days.
Seattle pushed into uncharted - and unwelcome - territory with historic highs. The hottest day of an unprecedented and dangerous heat wave scorched the Pacific Northwest on Monday, June 28, 2021, with temperatures obliterating records that had been set just the day before.
A parking garage sign shows the temperature at 96 degrees Fahrenheit in the shade, Monday, June 28, 2021, in downtown Seattle. Seattle and other cities broke all-time heat records over the weekend, with temperatures soaring well above 100 degrees Fahrenheit (37.8 Celsius).
Seattle broke another high temperature record on Monday as a heat wave engulfed the Pacific Northwest.
A child kicks water in a large puddle at Walter E. Hall Park on Saturday, June 26, 2021 in Everett, Wa.
Aubrey Lovelace,12, heads down one of two new slides at the Southside Family Aquatics Facility, Monday, June 28, 2021. After being closed for nearly two-years, the Spokane County run aquatics park is back open to the public just in time to take the edge off the heat wave. Besides the new slides, more shade umbrellas have been added and the concessions are now run by the Spokane Indians baseball organization.
Carl Rocha, left, and Patrick Plummer, with Bills Heating & A/C Install air conditioning and a new furnace at a home on East Wabash Street, Wednesday, June 23, 2021, in Spokane, Wash. With temperatures forecast to hit over 100 degrees by Sunday, a rush of customers are keeping local A/C installers busy.
A display at an Olympia Federal Savings branch shows a temperature of 107 degrees Fahrenheit, Monday, June 28, 2021, in the early evening in Olympia, Wash. Seattle, Olympia, and other cities in the Pacific Northwest endured the hottest day of an unprecedented and dangerous heat wave on Monday, with temperatures obliterating records that had been set just the day before on Sunday.
People walk near Pike Place Market, Tuesday, June 29, 2021, in Seattle. The unprecedented Northwest U.S. heat wave that slammed Seattle and Portland, Oregon, moved inland Tuesday — prompting an electrical utility in Spokane, Washington, to resume rolling blackouts amid heavy power demand.
Avery Williams, right, 20, who was visiting Spokane from Brentwood, TN, wipes his face down and drinks water with his sister Camille, 16, lower left, as they escape the heat with their mother Heather Brentwood, not pictured, on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at a downtown cooling center in the same building as the Looff Carrousel in Spokane, Wash.
A Salvation Army EMS vehicle is setup as a cooling station as people lineup to get into a splash park while trying to beat the heat in Calgary, Alberta, Wednesday, June 30, 2021. Environment Canada warns the torrid heat wave that has settled over much of Western Canada won't lift for days.
Sabina Ehmann and her daughter Vivian, visiting Seattle from North Carolina, are prepared with umbrellas to shield the sun during a heat wave hitting the Pacific Northwest, Sunday, June 27, 2021, in Seattle. Yesterday set a record high for the day with more record highs expected today and Monday.
As the temperatures climb into the 90s, "Indigo," age 24, takes a drink of water while beating the heat in the cooling center located at the Looff Carousel, Saturday, June 26, 2021 in Riverfront Park in Spokane, Wash.
A heat wave that brought record breaking triple-digit temperatures to Seattle is easing, a welcomed relief to residents and tourists.
Jenny Rol, right, holds her 14-month-old daughter Safi in a water feature to cool off at a park in Missoula, Montana, as temperatures approached 100 degrees on Wednesday, June 30, 2021. A heat wave has gripped the Pacific Northwest and is moving east.
John Ford, a worker with the Port of Seattle, paints near a railing at the Bell Street Cruise Terminal at Pier 66, Wednesday, June 30, 2021, in downtown Seattle. Ford said it was only taking about 10 minutes for his paint to be dry enough to touch. Temperatures cooled considerably in western Washington, Oregon and British Columbia Wednesday after several days of record-breaking heat, but the interior regions of the region were still sweating through triple-digit temperatures as the weather system moved east.
Kais Bothe relaxes in the cool in the city hall pool, as temperatures hit 37 degrees Celsius in Edmonton, Alberta, on Wednesday, June 30, 2021.
The sun is seen through moving clouds, Wednesday, June 30, 2021, above the statue of Seattle Mariners Hall-of-Famer Ken Griffey Jr. at T-Mobile Park in Seattle. Temperatures cooled considerably in western Washington, Oregon and British Columbia Wednesday after several days of record-breaking heat, but the interior regions of the region were still sweating through triple-digit temperatures as the weather system moved east.
Authorities in Canada, Washington state and Oregon say they're investigating dozens of deaths likely caused by temperatures that soared well above 100 degrees.
Two people jump from a pedestrian bridge at Lake Union Park into the water during a heat wave hitting the Pacific Northwest, Sunday, June 27, 2021, in Seattle. A day earlier, a record high was set for the day with more record highs expected today and Monday.
A young boy comes face-to-face with a penguin while try to beat the heat at the Calgary Zoo in Calgary, Alberta, Wednesday, June 30, 2021. Environment Canada warns the torrid heat wave that has settled over much of Western Canada won't lift for days.
Water comes crashing down from a bucket directly on top of Jaecee Adams, 7, of Orofino, as she plays at the Orofino Splash Pad in Orofino, Idaho on Wednesday, June 30, 2021.
People raft in the Bow River trying to beat the heat in Calgary, Alberta, Wednesday, June 30, 2021. Environment Canada warns the torrid heat wave that has settled over much of Western Canada won't lift for days.
A group of kayakers enters the Hiram M. Chittenden Ballard Locks, Wednesday, June 30, 2021, under sunny skies in Seattle. Temperatures cooled considerably in western Washington, Oregon and British Columbia Wednesday after several days of record-breaking heat, but the interior regions of the region were still sweating through triple-digit temperatures as the weather system moved east. The Locks connect Lake Union and Salmon Bay with Puget Sound.
A man and his son look on in the penguin enclosure at the Calgary Zoo while trying to beat the heat in Calgary, Alberta, Wednesday, June 30, 2021. Environment Canada warns the torrid heat wave that has settled over much of Western Canada won't lift for days.
A young boy sprays a water guns at his friends trying to beat the heat at a splash park in Calgary, Alberta, Wednesday, June 30, 2021. Environment Canada warns the torrid heat wave that has settled over much of Western Canada won't lift for days.
CORRECTS DATE TO WEDNESDAY, JUNE 30, 2021, INSTEAD OF TUESDAY, JUNE 29 FOR PHOTOS: JMC101-111, 113 A Salvation Army EMS vehicle is setup as a cooling station as people lineup to get into a splash park while trying to beat the heat in Calgary, Alberta., Wednesday, June 30, 2021. Environment Canada warns the torrid heat wave that has settled over much of Western Canada won't lift for days.
The sun shines near the Space Needle, Monday, June 28, 2021, in Seattle. Seattle and other cities broke all-time heat records over the weekend, with temperatures soaring well above 100 degrees Fahrenheit (37.8 Celsius).
Guests at Sunriver resort near Bend, Oregon line up to get into the pool on Tuesday, June 29, 2021 as temperatures were predicted to hit 106 degrees Fahrenheit. Seattle and Portland enjoyed some cooler weather Tuesday after a record-smashing heat wave but areas inland were still roasting.
Visitors take advantage of sunny weather to take in the view from the Space Needle, Wednesday, June 30, 2021, as seen from Kerry Park in Seattle. Temperatures cooled considerably in western Washington, Oregon and British Columbia Wednesday after several days of record-breaking heat, but the interior regions of the region were still sweating through triple-digit temperatures as the weather system moved east.
By ANDREW SELSKY and JIM MORRIS
Associated Press
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The grim toll of the historic heat wave in the Pacific Northwest became more apparent as authorities in Canada, Oregon and Washington state said Wednesday they were investigating hundreds of deaths likely caused by scorching temperatures that shattered all-time records in the normally temperate region.
British Columbia’s chief coroner, Lisa Lapointe, said her office received reports of at least 486 “sudden and unexpected deaths” between Friday and Wednesday. Normally, she said about 165 people would die in the Canadian province over a five-day period.
“While it is too early to say with certainty how many of these deaths are heat related, it is believed likely that the significant increase in deaths reported is attributable to the extreme weather,” LaPointe said in a statement.
Many homes in Vancouver, much like Seattle, don’t have air conditioning, leaving people ill-prepared for soaring temperatures.
"Vancouver has never experienced heat like this, and sadly dozens of people are dying because of it,” Vancouver police Sgt. Steve Addison said in a statement.
Oregon health officials said more than 60 deaths have been tied to the heat, with the state’s largest county, Multnomah, blaming the weather for 45 deaths since temperatures spiked Friday. More than a dozen deaths in Washington state have been linked to the heat, a number that was expected to rise.