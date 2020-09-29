Hy-Vee plans to build supermarket at former Sears site in Valley View Mall

“We are excited about the opportunity that Hy-Vee brings to the mall and our local business community,” said Jeff Odom, the mall’s general manager. “Grocery stores provide a steady flow of foot traffic throughout the week that will benefit our existing retailers at Valley View Mall and provide our shoppers the convenience of fulfilling all their shopping needs in one general location.”

“It’s an awesome thing for the mall,” said Tod Wilson, who with his wife, Carol, owns two mall businesses — the PopCon Shop and the new Tumstrum’s Treats Emporium. “It will generate more traffic over here, and essentially remove what’s been an eyesore with the empty Sears building. It’s positive for all of the mall merchants, whether it’s connected to the mall or not.”

Wilson said he was not surprised that Hy-Vee plans to open a supermarket at the site. “To me it makes a lot of sense,” he said. “The traditional idea of a mall is changing into more of a multi-purpose place. It’s moving to more non-traditional retail. Two perfect examples are the Hy-Vee and the VA medical clinic” that will open in part of the former Herberger’s department store on the east side of the mall. “For malls to be successful in the future, there will have to be a mix of businesses.”