Illinois residents saying 'I do' in Wisconsin due to tighter restrictions there

Copsey said another trend she has noticed with weddings is that more people only are attending the ceremony or the ceremony and the dinner.

“So they’re not there when the dancing begins when people have been drinking more and taking fewer precautions,” she said.

But not everyone is ready to say, “I do” in 2021.

Copsey said several couples have already rescheduled their wedding for 2022. She said one couple was suppose to conduct their wedding this year have rescheduled for next year because they have family members who live in Canada and they were not certain if they will be able to attend.

Copsey said it still is not too late for people to schedule their wedding at the Riviera for 2021, because there are still several dates available for later in the year.

“I recently had two Saturdays open up, and they are in the process of being booked right now,” Copsey said. “You absolutely never know. I don’t discourage couples from making a call because changes are happening every day.”

The first wedding at the Riviera will not be held until May 1 because of renovation work that currently is being done to the interior of the building.