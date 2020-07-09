In La Crosse, at least 169 businesses got federal aid for paychecks; next round needs 'clearer' rules, Kind says

“They have many different Brothers Bars scattered all over the place, where cumulatively, they may breach the 500-employee threshold. But for each entity, they may be hiring 10 to 15 people, so that really is a small business in the community,” he said.

“They’re getting hit as bad as any other small business under the crisis, and those workers, ideally it would be nice to keep them on payroll,” Kind added.

Kind said that the federal relief package was intended to help businesses of many sizes, offering a tax credit for those that employ more than 500 people instead of a loan, saying that retaining employment at all levels was the goal.

But still, as Congress maps out a likely next round of federal relief, he said making it more clear which programs benefit whom.

“Clearly the program wasn’t meant for the L.A. Lakers. It wasn’t meant for private equity or hedge fund firms on Wall Street,” Kind said, “that’s not the intent. So we’ve got to tighten up the definition.”

“Hopefully we can tighten it up and make it work much better so that the money’s getting to those businesses who desperately need it and are really suffering right now,” he said.