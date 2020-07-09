In La Crosse, at least 169 businesses got federal aid for paychecks; next round needs 'clearer' rules, Kind says

A limited list of companies that received federal paycheck relief released by the White House shows that at least 169 businesses in La Crosse were awarded loans to help maintain payrolls during the pandemic.
The Paycheck Protection Program loan was approved with the CARES Act, and has received mixed reviews of support and frustration from officials and business owners.
“I think this is a lesson learned,” said Rep. Ron Kind, D-La Crosse.
“Now that some of the information is being released by the administration, this has been frustrating. We have for the last month and a half been requesting this information in order to find out whether the program is working for the people intended,” he said.
The Trump administration only released the names of companies that received $150,000 or more in Paycheck Protection Program loans, which is less than 15% of the overall recipients.
And with new information also came concerns and red flags that the language in the package created avenues for large corporations to cash-in.
Businesses that employed 500 or fewer individuals at any one physical location were eligible for the loan, which some said gave an unfair advantage to large corporate chains.
“As we’re learning,” Kind said, “it really does matter how these businesses are structured and whether they qualify for the money.”
In La Crosse, two corporate owners of chain restaurants and bars received millions in PPP loans.
The Rottinghaus Company, Inc., which owns and operates Subway restaurants, received between $5 million and $10 million from the federal aid.
And the Fortney Hospitality Group, Inc., which owns and operates bar chains such as Brothers Bar & Grill and the Library, received between $2 million and $5 million.
Both companies indicated they employed 500 individuals at their La Crosse location, where they are both headquartered, but cumulatively, each employs thousands of people across all of its physical locations. Records show that none of their other Wisconsin locations received a loan of this size, though smaller loan information has still not been released.
“This is where it gets a little tricky,” Kind said, using Fortney Hospitality Group as an example.
“They have many different Brothers Bars scattered all over the place, where cumulatively, they may breach the 500-employee threshold. But for each entity, they may be hiring 10 to 15 people, so that really is a small business in the community,” he said.
“They’re getting hit as bad as any other small business under the crisis, and those workers, ideally it would be nice to keep them on payroll,” Kind added.
Kind said that the federal relief package was intended to help businesses of many sizes, offering a tax credit for those that employ more than 500 people instead of a loan, saying that retaining employment at all levels was the goal.
But still, as Congress maps out a likely next round of federal relief, he said making it more clear which programs benefit whom.
“Clearly the program wasn’t meant for the L.A. Lakers. It wasn’t meant for private equity or hedge fund firms on Wall Street,” Kind said, “that’s not the intent. So we’ve got to tighten up the definition.”
“Hopefully we can tighten it up and make it work much better so that the money’s getting to those businesses who desperately need it and are really suffering right now,” he said.
Other major businesses in La Crosse that received PPP loans included Duratech, Aptiv, Bethany Lutheran Homes, Chileda Institute, Dahl Automotive, Aquinas Catholic Schools, People’s Food Co-Op and more, ranging from salons to dentists to child-care providers.
Of those businesses that received the loans, the average size of workforce was 114 employees, while 24 of them employ 100 or more individuals, receiving funding totaling between $27 million and $62 million.
The remaining 145 businesses received between $34 million and $86 million, though several of them did not report the amount of staff they employed, or reported they employed zero individuals.
Neither Rottinghaus or Fortney Hospitality Group responded to the Tribune for comment.
What comes next?
Officials already knew that the program started off rocky: Early criticisms mounted that large businesses that weren’t seeing financial downturn were cashing-in on the loan, small farmers were initially left out, and as they rushed to get money out the door to businesses there was little to no guidance, Kind reporting he was getting phone calls in the middle of the night from bankers not sure what to do.
But understanding the full impact comes with more information, Kind added, critical of the Trump administration’s short list of the details.
“They’ve got all the info. They just need to turn it over. It’s not hard for them to do it,” Kind said.
“For whatever reason they didn’t want any type of scrutiny on how they were administering the programs,” he said, noting that the administration did not send a representative to Congress to field more questions on the data.
“We’re trying to learn from the program. What worked, what doesn’t, what mistakes were made,” Kind said.
It’s unclear whether the remaining 85% of PPP loan recipients will be released by the Trump administration, but regardless, officials say that time is of the essence, Kind saying that the next round of federal relief is expected to be announced sometime at the end of July.
“What I’m hearing now is concern. That if things don’t start coming back quicker,” Kind said, “what comes next? What more can we expect coming out of Washington?”
