Increased customer awareness, awards brings sales growth to Bubba’s Meats

Business continues to grow at Bubba’s Meats, which Lee Tabbert opened nearly seven years ago at 1248 Redfield St., in a building that has been a meat market for all but one year since it was built 130 years ago.

“In the last couple years, it’s really kicked in,” Tabbert said of sales increases at Bubba’s Meats, which he opened in November 2013 and enlarged two years ago. He said he thinks business has increased because “Our name is getting out there to the public,” partly because of awards his shop has received in “best of” contests in which area consumers vote.

The coronavirus pandemic has been another factor in this year’s sales increases, because consumers seem to like the precautions the market has taken, Tabbert said.

“I think it’s because we took steps right off the bat, such as limiting the number of people who come in” to two people at time, he said. “And we encourage people to do online ordering or to phone in orders” in advance. “And if they feel more comfortable doing it, we can meet them outside (the store) and hand the products to them.” Also, two large plexiglass shields were installed at the meat counter.

The building has housed a meat market for all but one year since it began in 1890 as the Lang Brothers Meat Market.