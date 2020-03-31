International Bake Shoppe’s owners hope for continued success

INTERNATIONAL BAKE SHOPPE

WHAT: A bake shop owned by Don and Mary Hennessey.

WHERE: On the first floor of the City Square building at 444 Main St. in downtown La Crosse.

HOURS: The bake shop traditionally has been open Monday through Saturday. But because of the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak around the world, the bake shop’s hours were temporarily trimmed last week to 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, until further notice.

MORE INFO: Call the bake shop at 608-782-4680 or visit www.internationalbakeshoppe.com or Facebook.