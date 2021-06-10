10 Company IPOs To Watch

There is something so tantalizing about a company going public . Buy the right new stock at a low price and you could wind up making it big with the next Amazon ( AMZN ) or Tesla ( TSLA ).

These 10 upcoming initial public offerings (IPOs) may offer that kind of stratospheric upside. But they also come with one big buyer beware: For every Apple ( AAPL ), there are countless more newly public companies that promise to change the world but only end up losing shareholders heaps of money. Between 1975 and 2011, for instance, over 60% of recently public companies saw negative returns after five years.

So if you do choose to invest in these IPOs, make sure to allocate no more than a small percentage of your portfolio to it. This rule carries over to investing in any company, though: Experts don’t want you investing large percentages of your cash in any one company, whether it’s newly public or has been on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) for a century. Diversifying your dollars across many companies, like through index funds, helps position your money to grow without putting all of your eggs in any single company’s basket.