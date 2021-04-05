4 Moments That Defined The Covid-19 Market

Investors were terrified and smashed the sell button on just about everything they could as quickly as possible to get cash. Market observers feared the Covid-19 crisis was rapidly morphing into a full-fledged financial panic as the economy ground to a halt. It’s hard to overemphasize how harrowing those first days were, when people had started passing around the d-word—depression—as the most likely outcome. This also illustrates why so many people were so very surprised at how quickly everything turned around.

Into the breach stepped the Federal Reserve. Meeting over the course of March, the Fed cut interest rates, first by half a percentage point and then all the way down to zero two weeks later.

Equally important was the rapid restart of quantitative easing (QE), which helped drag the economy out of the Great Recession a decade earlier. The Fed bought trillions in bonds, promised to purchase billions more in commercial loans and resolved to shore up money market funds.