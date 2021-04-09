5 Best Investment Apps For Managing Your Portfolio

While it takes more work to enter your investment account data into Morningstar’s Portfolio Manager, the analysis provided by the tool is well worth the effort. The tool provides basic data about each of your investments, including its current price, daily changes in value and its percentage weight in your overall portfolio.

Morningstar’s Portfolio Manager also provides robust data on overall portfolio performance. It shows you your portfolio’s total return by month and year, and compares it to a benchmark of your choice. Where Morningstar really shines, however, is with its Instant X-Ray feature.

Instant X-Ray gives you detailed information about your portfolio’s asset allocation. It shows you the investment style box of your portfolio for both stocks and bonds. It breaks out your investments by sector, stock type and even by region. And it shows you the weighted average mutual fund expense ratio of your portfolio.