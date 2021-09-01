5 Ways Women Can Combat Investing Disadvantages

But because part of the wage gap is due to the difference in jobs worked — oftentimes gender norms and expectations tend to encourage men and women to go into different industries — some women may not have enough income or earn the raises required to follow that advice. In that case, your best option may be to seek new job opportunities or fields. And if you have a partner with whom you split expenses, discuss contributing to the household proportionate to your income if that would give you more money to put away.

3. Keep investing during career interruptions, if possible

More than 1 in 5 Americans (21%) believe career interruptions associated with caregiving responsibilities are a long-term investing disadvantage women have compared to men, according to the survey. These interruptions have been magnified by the pandemic, as millions of women have left the workforce, many because of lack of day care or in-person schooling. But if family finances still allow, those who have a spouse with earned income don’t have to stop investing.

A spousal IRA allows the non-earning spouse to contribute up to $6,000 per year (or $7,000 for those age 50 and older), as long as the couple files taxes jointly. If it’s not reasonable for you and your spouse to max out both your IRAs, you can split whatever money you would put in IRAs and contribute to each equally.