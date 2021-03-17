A Brief History Of Women And Investing In America

Damiano points out that in the port cities of Colonial America, there were five adult women to every four adult men, which meant women had to step in and “fill the gaps” when it came to dealing with financial issues. In many cases, that meant entrepreneurship.

Take Temperance Grant, an 18th-century shopkeeper from Newport, R.I., who allowed sailors and their families to buy goods from her on credit. “Sailors were often only paid after they completed their trips,” says Damiano. “By allowing sailors to buy on credit, in effect, Grant was investing in the future returns of those voyages.”

Free Black women were building wealth in Southern cities by building laundry businesses. “There were a small number of free Black women in the laundry business … particularly in Charleston, S.C.,” Damiano explains.

Today we may assume all women in earlier historical eras were economically disempowered. In the Colonial period, when a woman married, she gave up all independent legal rights as an individual, and was bound to obey her husband, “just as she would obey God,” according to PBS.