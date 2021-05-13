Advice You Should Never Hear From Your Financial Advisor

Better Advice: Your Home Should Not Be Part of Your Investing or Retirement Strategy

So how does your home fit into your overall investment portfolio? According to Kovar, you should view your home as a place to live—and so should your financial advisor.

Kovar’s approach is pragmatic. “As long as you are paying money out every month without money coming in, your house is a liability.” he says.

Treating your home as an investment, or even as an appreciating asset, can give you a false sense of your financial health. It’s better to take your home out of your investment calculations. Then you can be pleasantly surprised if you sell it for a profit, and not be in a bind if you don’t.

The Bottom Line

Vetting the expert advice from a financial advisor can feel intimidating, but it doesn’t have to be. Through the internet, there is a wealth of information available to investors that their parents and grandparents didn’t have. Educating yourself can help you know what advice to take and what to ignore.

“It’s said that we live in a golden age of investing,” Stoj points out. “The availability of information makes investing easier than ever. And as long as people make even a rudimentary plan for their retirement, they will be better off then those who do not.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0