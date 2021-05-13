Advice You Should Never Hear From Your Financial Advisor

How do you know that your financial advisor’s advice is in your best interest? While many advisors are fiduciaries required to put your financial interests first, that doesn’t always protect you from inappropriate, outdated or just plain bad advice.
Whenever you get financial advice, the best policy is to use your common sense and always ask questions. Just because an advisor is offering advice doesn’t mean it’s perfect for your situation. You’ve got to ask follow ups because ultimately, it’s your money, not theirs, that will be impacted.
To help you get started with recognizing questionable advice and drilling down to solutions, here are four not-uncommon financial advisor recommendations that are wrong or misleading—plus examples of what an advisor should have told you.
Bad Advice: “This Investment Has Little to No Risk”
According to Walter Russell, president of Ohio-based financial services firm Russell & Associates, LLC, hearing an advisor tell you that an investment option has “little to no risk” is a major red flag. He points out that every investment has the following disclaimer posted on all of its marketing materials:
NOT FDIC INSURED | NO BANK GUARANTEE | MAY LOSE VALUE
“With every investment, there are multiple levels of risk,” says Russell. “Any advisor that tries to minimize that risk is trying to sell you something.”
So what do you do if your advisor says anything that minimizes the inherent risk of investing? “Terminate the relationship and find a new advisor,” says Russell.
Better Advice: All Investing Involves Risk
Recognizing that investing always involves risk should be a core part of your financial advisor’s plan for you and your money. In addition, you should always mind your own personal assessments of how risky an investment might be.
How? Russell suggests looking to the past to figure out how your present portfolio would have fared under different adverse circumstances, a process called backtesting.
“For example, if you look at 2000, 2008 or 2020, the market dropped 30% to 40% at times during those years,” says Russell. “Clients can hypothetically ask themselves how they would have handled their investments during those down years.” And while past performance is not a guarantee of future earnings, it can give you a general sense, especially when paired with insight about the current state of the market.
Here’s the key lesson, though: Your advisor must be honest with you, especially when it comes to issues of risk. It may feel better to hear that you don’t have to worry about risk, but your finances will not benefit from this attitude. You need an advisor who always levels with you.
Bad Advice: “Shift to Bond-Based Funds as You Approach Retirement”
Investors have long been taught to shift toward bond funds as they approach retirement, says John Stoj, founder of Verbatim Financial. “This idea once made both intuitive and practical sense. Bonds generate income in the form of interest payments and are more stable than stocks,” says Stoj.
The issue comes down to how investing for retirement works: There’s an accumulation phase and a distribution phase. “Accumulation occurs when people are working, actively saving and investing. Distribution occurs when people retire and stop earning income from a job,” says Stoj.
The problem with the rubber-stamp advice instructing you to invest in stocks during the accumulation phase and shift to bonds as you approach the distribution phase is that it leaves you exposed to inflation risk—especially in the current low interest rate environment. If your bond portfolio is yielding less than the rate prices go up, you can end up running out of money much sooner than you planned.
It’s important to have some bonds in your portfolio because they can minimize stock market volatility—but totally avoiding short-term stock market stops and starts comes at the cost of much less protection against inflation. You’ve also got to keep an eye on longevity risk, or the possibility of running out of retirement funds too soon. Keeping money in stocks gives you insurance against this risk.
Better Advice: Invest for the Long Term, Even in Retirement
The goal of a retirement portfolio is for the money to outlast the retiree, so sticking to an out-of-date rule of thumb could deprive you of the lifetime income you need.
“Advisors need to show good reasons for their recommendations,” says Stoj. Ideally, your advisor will help you see how a shift to bonds could affect your portfolio under a number of scenarios so you can make the best choices for your retirement needs. Keeping some money in riskier investments like stocks, even as you approach retirement, can help you avoid the low-yield trap of an all-bond portfolio.
No matter what asset allocation your advisor suggests, make sure the advice is based on your specific portfolio and income needs. That requires a deep dive into your financial plan so you can determine how to create a portfolio that will go the distance.
“This is often the most complex part of financial planning,” says Stoj. It may be easier to fall back onto rules of thumb, but that doesn’t necessarily create a portfolio that can weather volatility at the wrong time.
Bad Advice: Choose Actively Managed Funds
Actively managed mutual funds are always an expensive option. They certainly have their place in some investment strategies, and certain advisors may say active funds offer a good way to reduce portfolio volatility.
“For clients who might be looking for consistent returns or need to access their money within a short time frame, actively managed accounts can provide less volatile returns than passive investments,” says Brenton Harrison, CFP, a financial advisor based in Nashville, Tenn. In down markets, Harrison says “passive managers typically do not mitigate losses as well as an active manager who trades more frequently.”
The trouble is that actively managed funds generally charge higher fees and can potentially generate taxable gains because of the more frequent trading that’s required by active strategies.
“Studies have shown that over the long-term, passively managed index funds often outperform active management,” says Harrison. “The hands-off approach of passive managers typically leads to lower fees, and when the market is rising, higher returns as well.”
Here’s the bottom line: Regular retirement investors very seldom require the benefits offered by actively managed funds, considering the higher potential costs, according to Harrison.
Better Advice: Choose the Management Style That Works For You
Should clients avoid an advisor suggesting actively managed funds? Not necessarily.
“When engaging with any advisor, clients should ask how the advisor’s investment style informs their recommendations to clients,” says Harrison. “An advisor might prefer active investments and be able to articulate why, but they should also have enough experience to know when it’s appropriate and when it’s not.”
Understanding your own needs, time horizon and risk tolerance can help you determine if the benefits of actively managed funds outweigh the potential costs. Any advisor who insists on active funds probably isn’t the best choice for regular investors.
Bad Advice: Your Home Is an Investment
Some advisors still suggest clients treat their home as an investment. While there are certainly some lucky homeowners who have used the equity in their home to help fund their retirement, Taylor Kovar, CEO at Kovar Wealth Management and The Money Couple, cautions against this advice. “The biggest problem I see with advisors telling clients that their house is an investment is that it confuses people as to what a real investment is,” Kovar says.
In fact, Kovar even prefers not to refer to your home as an asset. “Assets make you money,” he explains. “So unless you bought your house with the sole purpose of selling it for a profit within a couple of years, it is not an asset.”
Better Advice: Your Home Should Not Be Part of Your Investing or Retirement Strategy
So how does your home fit into your overall investment portfolio? According to Kovar, you should view your home as a place to live—and so should your financial advisor.
Kovar’s approach is pragmatic. “As long as you are paying money out every month without money coming in, your house is a liability.” he says.
Treating your home as an investment, or even as an appreciating asset, can give you a false sense of your financial health. It’s better to take your home out of your investment calculations. Then you can be pleasantly surprised if you sell it for a profit, and not be in a bind if you don’t.
The Bottom Line
Vetting the expert advice from a financial advisor can feel intimidating, but it doesn’t have to be. Through the internet, there is a wealth of information available to investors that their parents and grandparents didn’t have. Educating yourself can help you know what advice to take and what to ignore.
“It’s said that we live in a golden age of investing,” Stoj points out. “The availability of information makes investing easier than ever. And as long as people make even a rudimentary plan for their retirement, they will be better off then those who do not.”