Are You Sure You Know What’s in Your ETF?

What to look for — and watch out for

Investing in niche, less-diversified ETFs means performing even more diligent research. Pay particular attention to:

Environment, social and corporate governance funds. According to Anastasio, if you’re trying to invest in a socially conscious way, it’s critical to understand the different levels of ESG ETFs. Exclusion funds are likely the least socially impactful: These ETFs are broad-market funds that may, for example, invest in a diversified group of all large-cap stocks, but exclude fossil fuel, alcohol, tobacco or firearms companies.

On the other end of the spectrum are “thematic funds,” which often offer less diversification, but invest only in businesses that fit a specific theme, such as alternative energy or gender diversity. (Learn more about ESG investing.)

“Each investor will need to do a bit of their own research to find the right fund for their investment goals, but knowing these different types of options exist could be a good start,” Anastasio said.