Beat Funds At Their Own Game With Direct Indexing

With a normal index fund, you might be able to do this on a fund level, meaning you could sell an underperforming index fund off and replace it with a fund tracking another index. But you can’t hone in on individual winners or losers, making your harvesting much less precise. Maybe only a few stocks in a hundred are responsible for a fund’s sizable dip in performance. With an index fund, you’re forced into an all-or-nothing approach.

When you’ve personally recreated an index using direct indexing, though, you can sell those individual underperforming stocks. Then, with the cash you get back, you can buy shares in similar companies to balance your portfolio’s allocations. Meanwhile, you’ve generated a capital loss that you can use to reduce your overall tax liability.