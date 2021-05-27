Best Crypto Exchanges For 2021

Everyone seems to want cryptocurrency these days. But to get in on the action, you’ll need a crypto exchange where you can buy and sell digital currencies, like Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin.

To help you pick the right one, Forbes Advisor combed through the leading exchange offerings, and reams of data, to determine the best crypto exchanges. All of these, however, come with one caveat: Cryptocurrencies are speculative investments and should only be made if you’re willing to accept wild price swings and a decent risk of losing everything.