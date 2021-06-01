Best Money Market Mutual Funds Of 2021

If you’re looking for a safe, short-term investment for your cash, money market mutual funds could be the perfect choice.
You’ve probably read about FDIC-insured money market accounts, which you can open at a bank or credit union. Money market mutual funds are a different animal. They’re investment securities, not bank accounts—and it’s important to understand that they are not FDIC insured.
Nevertheless, money market mutual funds more than hold their own as a safe place to earn a return on your cash for short-term investing.
