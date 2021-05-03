Best Online Brokers For Beginners Of 2021

For new investors, getting started can feel overwhelming. Risks loom large, and complicated, unfamiliar financial jargon can be intimidating. That’s where online brokers can come in handy: Those that offer intuitive platforms and plenty of educational resources can guide you through your early investing days.

In our search for the best online broker for beginners, Forbes Advisor evaluated 21 brokers. In side-by-side comparisons, we assessed the user friendliness of each broker’s platforms, with a strong focus on the quality of educational and research materials.

We also heavily considered available help resources. Newcomers to investing and trading need dependable, friendly and informative customer service for help. We thoroughly tested the support at each of the brokers in our survey via phone, live chat and email. Finally, we made sure that our recommended brokers for beginners offer $0 commissions, competitive fees and low minimum account balances.

