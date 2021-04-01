Best Online Brokers for Day Trading 2021

Professional traders are a demanding bunch. That’s because the margin between success and failure in markets can be paper thin—and having the right trading platform can make all the difference.
Professional day traders earn their living by entering and closing out multiple trades in a day in pursuit of profits. This strategy requires fast and reliable trade execution, the lowest possible commissions and access to customer service when things go awry.
Forbes Advisor evaluated a total of 21 online brokerage platforms in order to help you choose the best online brokers for day trading. Our side-by-side tests placed the greatest importance on low commissions and fees, best-in-class platform and technology and highly responsive customer service to find the best trading platforms available.