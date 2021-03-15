Big Tech In Crosshairs As Congress Takes Up Antitrust Reform

Congress is taking a hard look at Big Tech through the lens of antitrust law—and Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) is leading the fight.

Sen. Klobuchar, long an advocate of strengthening antitrust law to keep markets competitive, is the new chairwoman of the Senate Judiciary Committee’s antitrust subcommittee. In early February, she rolled out a major antitrust reform proposal, and on March 11 she gaveled in the first of many Senate hearings on her bill.

“We have gotten more interest in antitrust, and we are making antitrust cool again,” Klobuchar told Axios before her first hearing as chairwoman.

Antitrust law can be a pretty technical subject, but it plays an essential role in keeping markets functioning smoothly and supporting competition, with the goal of protecting consumers. Here’s what you need to know about Sen. Klobuchar’s antitrust bill.

Why Antitrust Reform? Why Now?

Antitrust law is the cornerstone of free markets.