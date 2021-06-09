Binance Coin’s Price Today: June 9, 2021

The Binance Coin (BNB) price today, as of 11:08 a.m. CT, is $366.60, up 8.07% in the last 24 hours. It’s down 10.47% from last week and down 44.96% from one month ago, according to CoinMarketCap.
The 24-hour trading volume is at $3,609,861,680, and it has a market cap of $56,248,665,512.
The 52-week high of Binance Coin is $690.93 while the 52-week low is $15.02.
Binance Coin ROI
If you purchased a single Binance Coin at the 52-week low of $15.02 and sold it at today’s price of $366.60, you’d earn $351.58 for a positive return of 95.90%. If you haven’t started investing in Binance Coin, you’ll need a crypto exchange to do so. Keep in mind you may owe taxes on any gains you realize.
Alternatively, if you purchased a single Binance Coin at the 52-week high of $690.93 and sold it at today’s price, you’d have a negative return of $324.33.
Binance Coin Price over Time
Binance Coin has risen by 8.07% within the last 24 hours. Overall, its price is relatively high compared to its 52-week low of $15.02.
Over the past week, Binance Coin has hit a high of $432.31 and a low of $320.24.
The cryptocurrency crept up in value during the past three months. Now it’s dropped to its current price of $366.60.
How Many Binance Coin (BNB) Coins Are There?
There are currently 153,432,897 BNB Coins in circulation. There’s a maximum supply of 170,532,785.