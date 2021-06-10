Bitcoin’s Price Today: June 10, 2021—BTC Rises 7%

The Bitcoin (BTC) price today, as of 10:17 am ET, is $37,577.20, up 6.88% in the last 24 hours. It’s down 2.57% from last week and down 32.62% from one month ago, according to CoinMarketCap.
The 24-hour trading volume is at $51,887,192,475, and it has a market cap of $703,883,032,700.
The 52-week high of Bitcoin is $64,863.10, while the 52-week low is $8,975.53.
Bitcoin ROI
If you purchased a single Bitcoin at the 52-week low of $8,975.53 and sold it at today’s price of $37,577.20, you’d earn $28,601.67 for a positive return of 76.11%. If you haven’t started investing in Bitcoin, you’ll need a crypto exchange to do so. Keep in mind you may owe taxes on any gains you realize.
Alternatively, if you purchased a single Bitcoin at the 52-week high of $64,863.10 and sold it at today’s price, you’d have a negative return of $27,285.90.
Bitcoin Price over Time
Bitcoin has risen by 6.88% within the last 24 hours. Overall, its price is relatively high compared to its 52-week low of $8,975.53.
Over the past week, Bitcoin has hit a high of $39,242.49 and a low of $31,114.44.
The cryptocurrency moved down during the past three months. Now it’s dropped to its current price of $37,577.20.
How Many Bitcoins (BTC) Are There?
There are currently 18,731,650 Bitcoin in circulation. There’s a maximum supply of 21 million.