Bitcoin’s Price Today: June 14, 2021—BTC Rises 13%

The Bitcoin (BTC) price today, as of 11:30 a.m. ET, is $40,641.24, up 13.18% in the last 24 hours. It’s up 12.60% from last week and down 17.49% from one month ago, according to CoinMarketCap.

The 24-hour trading volume is at $51,570,141,712, and it has a market cap of $761,402,908,774.

The 52-week high of Bitcoin is $64,863.00, while the 52-week low is $8,975.53.

Bitcoin ROI