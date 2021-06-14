Bitcoin’s Price Today: June 14, 2021—BTC Rises 13%

The Bitcoin (BTC) price today, as of 11:30 a.m. ET, is $40,641.24, up 13.18% in the last 24 hours. It’s up 12.60% from last week and down 17.49% from one month ago, according to CoinMarketCap.
The 24-hour trading volume is at $51,570,141,712, and it has a market cap of $761,402,908,774.
The 52-week high of Bitcoin is $64,863.00, while the 52-week low is $8,975.53.
Bitcoin ROI
If you purchased a single Bitcoin at the 52-week low of $8,975.53 and sold it at today’s price of $40,641.24, you’d earn $31,665.71 for a positive return of 77.92%. If you haven’t started investing in Bitcoin, you’ll need a crypto exchange to do so. Keep in mind you may owe taxes on any gains you realize.
Alternatively, if you purchased a single Bitcoin at the 52-week high of $64,863.00 and sold it at today’s price, you’d have a negative return of $24,221.86.
Bitcoin Price Over Time
Bitcoin has risen by 13.18% within the last 24 hours. Overall, its price is relatively high compared to its 52-week low of $8,975.53.
Over the past week, Bitcoin has hit a high of $40,978.36 and a low of $31,114.44.
The cryptocurrency, overall, has moved down during the past three months. Now it’s dropped to its current price of $40,641.24.
How Many Bitcoins (BTC) Are There?
There are currently 18,734,737 Bitcoin in circulation. There’s a maximum supply of 21 million.