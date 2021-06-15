Bitcoin’s Price Today: June 15, 2021—BTC Moves Up 0.16%

Alternatively, if you purchased a single Bitcoin at the 52-week high of $64,863.00 and sold it at today’s price, you’d have a negative return of $24,668.35.

Bitcoin Price Over Time

Bitcoin has risen by 0.16% within the last 24 hours. Overall, its price today is relatively high compared to its 52-week low of $8,975.53.

Over the past week, Bitcoin has hit a high of $40,978.36 and a low of $32,475.87.

The cryptocurrency, overall, has moved down during the past three months. Now it’s dropped to its current price of $40,194.75.

How Many Bitcoins (BTC) Are There?

There are currently 18,735,681 Bitcoin in circulation. There’s a maximum supply of 21 million.

About Bitcoin

As the first cryptocurrency, Bitcoin is the best known of the more than 5,000 cryptocurrencies on the market today. But the ins and outs of this cryptocurrency can be difficult to understand. Here’s a look at how Bitcoin works.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0