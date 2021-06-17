Bitcoin’s Price Today: June 17, 2021—BTC Falls 0.01%

Over the past 24 hours, the price of Bitcoin (BTC) has dropped 0.01%. Yet, it’s up 3.81% from last week. As of 8:08 a.m., Bitcoin’s price is $39,124.35, according to data from CoinMarketCap.
The 24-hour trading volume is at $39,004,620,588, and it has a market cap of $733,073,435,127.
The 52-week high of Bitcoin is $64,863.00, while the 52-week low is $8,975.53.
Bitcoin ROI
If you purchased a single Bitcoin at the 52-week low of $8,975.53 and sold it at today’s price of $39,124.35, you’d earn $30,148.82 for a positive return of 77.06%. If you’d like to start investing in Bitcoin, you’ll need a crypto exchange to get started. Remember, you may have to pay taxes on any gains you realize.
Alternatively, if you purchased a single Bitcoin at the 52-week high of $64,863.00 and sold it at today’s price, you’d have a negative return of $25,738.75.
Bitcoin Price Over Time
Bitcoin has fallen by 0.01% within the last 24 hours. Overall, its price today is relatively high compared to its 52-week low of $8,975.53.
Over the past week, Bitcoin has hit a high of $41,295.27 and a low of $34,728.19.
The cryptocurrency, overall, has moved down during the past three months. Now it’s dropped to its current price of $39,124.35.
How Many Bitcoins (BTC) Are There?
There are currently 18,737,012 Bitcoin in circulation. There’s a maximum supply of 21 million.
About Bitcoin
As the first cryptocurrency, Bitcoin is the best known of the more than 5,000 cryptocurrencies on the market today. But the ins and outs of this cryptocurrency can be difficult to understand. Here’s a look at how Bitcoin works.