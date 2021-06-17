Bitcoin’s Price Today: June 17, 2021—BTC Falls 0.01%

Over the past 24 hours, the price of Bitcoin (BTC) has dropped 0.01%. Yet, it’s up 3.81% from last week. As of 8:08 a.m., Bitcoin’s price is $39,124.35, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

The 24-hour trading volume is at $39,004,620,588, and it has a market cap of $733,073,435,127.

The 52-week high of Bitcoin is $64,863.00, while the 52-week low is $8,975.53.

Bitcoin ROI

If you purchased a single Bitcoin at the 52-week low of $8,975.53 and sold it at today’s price of $39,124.35, you’d earn $30,148.82 for a positive return of 77.06%. If you’d like to start investing in Bitcoin, you’ll need a crypto exchange to get started. Remember, you may have to pay taxes on any gains you realize.

Alternatively, if you purchased a single Bitcoin at the 52-week high of $64,863.00 and sold it at today’s price, you’d have a negative return of $25,738.75.

Bitcoin Price Over Time

Bitcoin has fallen by 0.01% within the last 24 hours. Overall, its price today is relatively high compared to its 52-week low of $8,975.53.