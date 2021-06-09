 Skip to main content
Bitcoin’s Price Today: June 9, 2021
AP

Bitcoin’s Price Today: June 9, 2021

The Bitcoin (BTC) price today, as of 11:08 a.m. CT, is $36,342.69, up 12.78% in the last 24 hours. It’s down 4.11% from last week and down 37.67% from one month ago, according to CoinMarketCap.

The 24-hour trading volume is at $52,475,582,795, and it has a market cap of $680,733,541,009.

The 52-week high of Bitcoin is $64,863.10, while the 52-week low is $8,975.53.

Bitcoin ROI

If you purchased a single Bitcoin at the 52-week low of $8,975.53 and sold it at today’s price of $36,342.69, you’d earn $27,367.16 for a positive return of 75.30%. If you haven’t started investing in Bitcoin, you’ll need a crypto exchange to do so. Keep in mind you may owe taxes on any gains you realize.

Alternatively, if you purchased a single Bitcoin at the 52-week high of $64,863.10 and sold it at today’s price, you’d have a negative return of $28,520.41.

Bitcoin Price over Time

Bitcoin has risen by 12.78% within the last 24 hours. Overall, its price is relatively high compared to its 52-week low of $8,975.53.

Over the past week, Bitcoin has hit a high of $39,478.95 and a low of $31,114.44.

The cryptocurrency moved down during the past three months. Now it’s dropped to its current price of $36,342.69.

How Many Bitcoins Are There?

There are currently 18,730,962 Bitcoin in circulation. There’s a maximum supply of 21 million.

