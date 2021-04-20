Blowing Bubbles: What Is A Stock Market Bubble?

Even so, it’s possible to recognize signs of a bubble when an asset’s price rises above and beyond its fundamental value. By identifying behavior that aligns with the early stages of a bubble, it may be possible to recognize an economic bubble while it’s happening, though it’s impossible to know if and when prices will eventually fall.

How to Invest During a Stock Market Bubble

Because bubbles are inherently driven by speculative behavior, the associated activity falls more within the realm of day trading rather than long-term investing. Even so, you may be swept up in a bubble without intending to do so. For example, the housing bubble of the mid-2000s affected homeowners of all types—those people who bought or sold when prices were going up as well as those who held onto their homes as the bubble ran its course.

To avoid the inherent risk of participating in a bubble that eventually bursts, it’s important to carefully consider your reasons for investing before you do so. If you are chasing returns out of some feeling of FOMO or to hop on a bandwagon, then your expectations for returns are likely driven more by speculation than an asset’s fundamental value, which can come back to bite you if, or when, a bubble bursts.

That’s why experts recommend most investors buy into a diversified mix of low-cost index funds to minimize the risk that any one investment falters while positioning themselves for long-term growth. It may not have the highs of the stratospheric ride of asset bubble investments, but it also doesn’t usually have the extreme lows either.

