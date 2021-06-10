BNB’s Price Today: June 10, 2021—Binance Coin Moves Up 1%

Start Investing In Binance Coin Today Trade over 50 cryptocurrencies with BINANCE.US Get Started

The BNB (Binance Coin) price today, as of 10:17 a.m. ET, is $362.08, up 0.77% in the last 24 hours. It’s down 13.06% from last week and down 45.21% from one month ago, according to CoinMarketCap.

The 24-hour trading volume is at $3,030,421,867, and it has a market cap of $55,555,149,592.

The 52-week high of BNB is $690.93, while the 52-week low is $15.02.

BNB ROI