BNB’s Price Today: June 10, 2021—Binance Coin Moves Up 1%

The BNB (Binance Coin) price today, as of 10:17 a.m. ET, is $362.08, up 0.77% in the last 24 hours. It’s down 13.06% from last week and down 45.21% from one month ago, according to CoinMarketCap.
The 24-hour trading volume is at $3,030,421,867, and it has a market cap of $55,555,149,592.
The 52-week high of BNB is $690.93, while the 52-week low is $15.02.
BNB ROI
If you purchased a single BNB at the 52-week low of $15.02 and sold it at today’s price of $362.08, you’d earn $347.06 for a positive return of 95.85%. If you haven’t started investing in BNB, you’ll need a crypto exchange to do so. Keep in mind you may owe taxes on any gains you realize.
Alternatively, if you purchased a single BNB at the 52-week high of $690.93 and sold it at today’s price, you’d have a negative return of $328.85.
BNB Price over Time
BNB has risen by 0.77% within the last 24 hours. Overall, its price is relatively high compared to its 52-week low of $15.02.
Over the past week, BNB has hit a high of $428.44 and a low of $320.24.
The cryptocurrency, overall, has crept up during the past three months. Now it’s dropped to its current price of $362.08.
How Many Binance Coin (BNB) Coins Are There?
There are currently 153,432,897 BNB Coins in circulation. There’s a maximum supply of 170,532,785.