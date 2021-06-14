BNB’s Price Today: June 14, 2021—BNB Jumps 12%

The BNB (Binance Coin) price today, as of 11:30 a.m. ET, is $372.71, up 12.21% in the last 24 hours. It’s down 5.70% from last week and down 36.74% from one month ago, according to CoinMarketCap.
The 24-hour trading volume is at $2,691,134,219, and it has a market cap of $57,186,367,181.
The 52-week high of BNB is $691.00, while the 52-week low is $15.02.
BNB ROI
If you purchased a single BNB at the 52-week low of $15.02 and sold it at today’s price of $372.71, you’d earn $357.69 for a positive return of 95.97%. If you haven’t started investing in BNB, you’ll need a crypto exchange to do so. Keep in mind you may owe taxes on any gains you realize.
Alternatively, if you purchased a single BNB at the 52-week high of $691.00 and sold it at today’s price, you’d have a negative return of $318.22.
BNB Price Over Time
BNB has risen by 12.21% within the last 24 hours. Overall, its price is relatively high compared to its 52-week low of $15.02.
Over the past week, BNB has hit a high of $378.74 and a low of $238.75.
The cryptocurrency, overall, has crept up during the past three months. Now it’s dropped to its current price of $372.71.
How Many Binance Coin (BNB) Coins Are There?
There are currently 153,432,897 BNB Coins in circulation. There’s a maximum supply of 170,532,785.