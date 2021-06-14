 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
BNB’s Price Today: June 14, 2021—BNB Jumps 12%
0 Comments
AP

BNB’s Price Today: June 14, 2021—BNB Jumps 12%

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Start Investing In Binance Coin Today

Trade over 50 cryptocurrencies with BINANCE.US

Get Started

The BNB (Binance Coin) price today, as of 11:30 a.m. ET, is $372.71, up 12.21% in the last 24 hours. It’s down 5.70% from last week and down 36.74% from one month ago, according to CoinMarketCap.

The 24-hour trading volume is at $2,691,134,219, and it has a market cap of $57,186,367,181.

The 52-week high of BNB is $691.00, while the 52-week low is $15.02.

BNB ROI

If you purchased a single BNB at the 52-week low of $15.02 and sold it at today’s price of $372.71, you’d earn $357.69 for a positive return of 95.97%. If you haven’t started investing in BNB, you’ll need a crypto exchange to do so. Keep in mind you may owe taxes on any gains you realize.

Alternatively, if you purchased a single BNB at the 52-week high of $691.00 and sold it at today’s price, you’d have a negative return of $318.22.

BNB Price Over Time

BNB has risen by 12.21% within the last 24 hours. Overall, its price is relatively high compared to its 52-week low of $15.02.

Over the past week, BNB has hit a high of $378.74 and a low of $238.75.

The cryptocurrency, overall, has crept up during the past three months. Now it’s dropped to its current price of $372.71.

How Many Binance Coin (BNB) Coins Are There?

There are currently 153,432,897 BNB Coins in circulation. There’s a maximum supply of 170,532,785.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Massive Fire Engulfs Chemtool Plant in Illinois: WGN TV

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Investment

Bitcoin’s Price Today: June 10, 2021—BTC Rises 7%

The Bitcoin (BTC) price today, as of 10:17 am ET, is $37,577.20, up 6.88% in the last 24 hours. It’s down 2.57% from last week and down 32.62% from one month ago, according to CoinMarketCap. The 24-hour trading volume is at $51,887,192,475, and it has a market cap of $703,883,032,700. The 52-week high of Bitcoin […]

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News