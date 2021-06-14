BNB’s Price Today: June 14, 2021—BNB Jumps 12%

Start Investing In Binance Coin Today Trade over 50 cryptocurrencies with BINANCE.US Get Started

The BNB (Binance Coin) price today, as of 11:30 a.m. ET, is $372.71, up 12.21% in the last 24 hours. It’s down 5.70% from last week and down 36.74% from one month ago, according to CoinMarketCap.

The 24-hour trading volume is at $2,691,134,219, and it has a market cap of $57,186,367,181.

The 52-week high of BNB is $691.00, while the 52-week low is $15.02.

BNB ROI