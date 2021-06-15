BNB’s Price Today: June 15, 2021—Binance Coin Falls 0.63%

BNB’s (Binance Coin) price fell today. As of 12:39 p.m. ET, the price of BNB is $368.92. That’s down 0.63% in the last 24 hours and up 9.30% from last week, according to CoinMarketCap.
The 24-hour trading volume is at $1,822,601,526, and it has a market cap of $56,604,229,886.
The 52-week high of BNB is $691.00, while the 52-week low is $15.02.
BNB ROI
If you purchased a single BNB at the 52-week low of $15.02 and sold it at today’s price of $368.92, you’d earn $353.9 for a positive return of 95.93%. If you haven’t started investing in BNB, you’ll need a crypto exchange to do so. Keep in mind you may owe taxes on any gains you realize.
Alternatively, if you purchased a single BNB at the 52-week high of $691.00 and sold it at today’s price, you’d have a negative return of $322.01.
BNB Price Over Time
BNB has fallen by 0.63% within the last 24 hours. Overall, its price today is relatively high compared to its 52-week low of $15.02.
Over the past week, BNB has hit a high of $379.66 and a low of $238.75.
The cryptocurrency, overall, has crept up during the past three months. Now it’s dropped to its current price of $368.92.
How Many Binance Coin (BNB) Coins Are There?
There are currently 153,432,897 BNB Coins in circulation. There’s a maximum supply of 170,532,785.