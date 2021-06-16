BNB’s Price Today: June 16, 2021—BNB Moves Down 4.15%

Alternatively, if you purchased a single BNB at the 52-week high of $690.93 and sold it at today’s price, you’d have a negative return of $337.30.

BNB Price Over Time

BNB has fallen by 4.15% within the last 24 hours. Overall, its price today is relatively high compared to its 52-week low of $15.02.

Over the past week, BNB has hit a high of $379.66 and a low of $238.75.

The cryptocurrency, overall, has crept up during the past three months. Now it’s dropped to its current price of $353.63.

How Many Binance Coin (BNB) Coins Are There?

There are currently 153,432,897 BNB Coins in circulation. There’s a maximum supply of 170,532,785.

About BNB (Binance Coin)

Launched in 2017, Binance Coin (BNB) is one of the largest cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, rivaling Bitcoin and Ethereum. BNB is the native coin of the well-known cryptocurrency exchange, Binance.

