BNB’s Price Today: June 17, 2021—BNB Moves Up 1.34%

Over the past 24 hours, the price of BNB (Binance Coin) has increased 1.34%. It’s down 1.62% from last week. As of 8:08 a.m., BNB’s price is $358.16, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

The 24-hour trading volume is at $1,578,842,582, and it has a market cap of $54,953,814,679.

The 52-week high of BNB is $690.93, while the 52-week low is $15.02.

BNB ROI

If you purchased a single BNB at the 52-week low of $15.02 and sold it at today’s price of $358.16, you’d earn $343.14 for a positive return of 95.81%. If you’d like to start investing in BNB, you’ll need a crypto exchange to get started. Remember, you may have to pay taxes on any gains you realize.

Alternatively, if you purchased a single BNB at the 52-week high of $690.93 and sold it at today’s price, you’d have a negative return of $332.77.

BNB Price Over Time

BNB has risen by 1.34% within the last 24 hours. Overall, its price today is relatively high compared to its 52-week low of $15.02.