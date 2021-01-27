Bubble fears everywhere but all investors can do is keep buying

Yet hot IPOs, a rise in thematic investments, a boom in day-trader activity and “dramatic runs” in cryptocurrencies are all reasons why bubble fears have been thrust onto center stage, JPMorgan strategists led by Mislav Matejka wrote in a note Monday.

In a market awash with “excess” central bank liquidity, it’s a debate that will continue to rage, they said.

‘Pennies on the Track’

One aspect of that debate is the risk the same reflation trade boosting stocks comes with a sting in the tail for debt investors.

With benchmark Treasury yields failing to break above 1.2%, swaths of investment-grade debt offer yields near or below zero, while U.S. junk-bond prices are near historic highs.

All that is storing up both duration and inflation risk. Rising consumer prices sap the value of the long-dated bonds in particular, other things being equal. That scenario may play out soon enough, with 77% of respondents in Deutsche Bank AG’s survey last week seeing inflationary pressures.

Alberto Gallo, for one, is therefore playing defense. The money manager at Algebris Investments in London has put a third of his fund into cash and market hedges as he awaits bargains in a market selloff.