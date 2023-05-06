OMAHA, Neb. — Billionaire Warren Buffett said artificial intelligence may change the world in all sorts of ways, but new technology won't take away opportunities for investors, and he's confident America will continue to prosper over time.

Buffett and his partner Charlie Munger were spending all day Saturday answering questions at Berkshire Hathaway's annual meeting inside a packed Omaha arena.

"New things coming along doesn't take away the opportunities. What gives you the opportunities is other people doing dumb things," said Buffett, who had a chance to try out ChatGPT when his friend Bill Gates showed it to him a few months back.

Buffett reiterated his long-term optimism about the prospects for America even with the bitter political divisions today.

"The problem now is that partisanship has moved more towards tribalism, and in tribalism you don't even hear the other side," he said.

Both Buffett and Munger said the United States will benefit from having an open trading relationship with China, so both countries should be careful not to exacerbate tensions between them because the stakes are too high for the world.

"Everything that increases the tension between these two countries is stupid, stupid, stupid," Munger said. And whenever either country does something stupid, he said the other country should respond with incredible kindness.

The chance to listen to the two men answer all sorts of questions about business and life attracts people from all over the world to Omaha, Nebraska. Some shareholders feel a particular urgency to attend now because Buffett and Munger are both in their 90s.

"Charlie Munger is 99. I just wanted to see him in person. It's on my bucket list," said 40-year-old Sheraton Wu from Vancouver. "I have to attend while I can."

"It's a once in a lifetime opportunity," said Chloe Lin, who traveled from Singapore to attend the meeting for the first time and learn from the two legendary investors.

The two men tackled all kinds of topics throughout the day.

Buffett said bank regulators need to find a way to punish the executives and board members who make the risky decisions that doom a bank.

The level of debt the U.S. carries is concerning, they said, but it's hard to know how much the country can take on without devaluing the dollar and jeopardizing the world's reserve currency.

Apple drew high praise as Berkshire's biggest stock holding. Buffett said it is a wonderful business because of how devoted consumers are to their iPhones. "I don't understand the phone at all," he said. "But I do understand consumer behavior."

To avoid the biggest mistakes in life, Buffett said: "You should write your obituary and figure out how to live up to it." Avoid debt, and in business try to avoid taking on so much risk that a single mistake can wipe you out, he said.

Munger gave similarly simple advice: Invest less than you earn, avoid toxic people and activities, and keep learning throughout life.

One of the few concessions Buffett makes to his age is that he no longer tours the exhibit hall where many Berkshire companies sell their products before the meeting. In years past, he would be mobbed by shareholders trying to snap a picture with him while a team of security officers worked to manage the crowd. Munger has used a wheelchair for several years, but both men are still sharp mentally.

But in a nod to the concerns about their age, Berkshire showed a series of clips of questions about succession from past meetings dating back to the first one they filmed in 1994. Two years ago, Buffett finally said that Greg Abel will eventually replace him as CEO although he has no plans to retire. Abel already oversees all of Berkshire's noninsurance businesses.

Buffett assured shareholders that he has total confidence in Abel to lead Berkshire and much of what Abel will have to do is just maintain Berkshire's culture and keep making similar decisions.

"Greg understands capital allocation as well as I do. He will make these decisions on the same framework that I use," Buffett said.

Abel followed that up by assuring the crowd that he knows how Buffett and Munger have handled things for nearly six decades and "I don't really see that framework changing."

Berkshire Hathaway said Saturday morning that it made $35.5 billion, or $24,377 per Class A share, in the first quarter. That's more than 6 times last year's $5.58 billion, or $3,784 per share.

Buffett told shareholders he expects Berkshire's operating profits to grow this year even though the economy is slowing down. He said Berkshire will profit from rising interest rates on its holdings, and the insurance market looks good this year.

